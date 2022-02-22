ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACVA. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 143,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,949 shares of company stock worth $7,904,572 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 383,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $4,557,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $947,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

