Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

