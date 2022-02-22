AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $64.00. The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.17. Approximately 3,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 206,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

