Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 320.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 901.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Shares of ACIU opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. AC Immune SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.