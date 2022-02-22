Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 16,459.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.47% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDMV. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.