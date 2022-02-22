Advisor Resource Council Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in General Motors were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 656,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,626,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 397,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,565,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,491,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

