Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

