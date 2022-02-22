Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

