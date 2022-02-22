Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.03. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.