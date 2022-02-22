Advisor Resource Council Sells 3,903 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

