Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

