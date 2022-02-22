Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.88

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 289375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.