Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.95.
A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:AEM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 236,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
