Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.95.

A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 236,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

