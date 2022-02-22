Aion Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $37.36 million and $7.39 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,576.00 or 1.00053405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00233327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00138189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00284119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001378 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

