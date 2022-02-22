Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AIRT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.04. Air T has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

