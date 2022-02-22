Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

