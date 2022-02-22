AJ Bell’s (AJB) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.05) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.42) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 413 ($5.62).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($4.13) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.92. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,844.96). Also, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,352,281.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 263,178 shares of company stock worth $99,478,440 over the last 90 days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

