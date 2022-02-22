Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

