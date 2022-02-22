Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 94 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 497,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $533.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,912. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

