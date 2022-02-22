Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $26.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.21. 219,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.84. The company has a market capitalization of $334.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

