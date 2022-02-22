Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $403,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.80. 503,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.69 and its 200 day moving average is $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

