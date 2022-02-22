Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 40.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

