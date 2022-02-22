Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.41.
ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.