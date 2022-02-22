Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.41.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.