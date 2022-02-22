Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 237,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,708. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.