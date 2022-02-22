Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
ALRM stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 237,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,708. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.