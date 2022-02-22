Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425,583 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of AA stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

