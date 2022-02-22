Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
