Alibaba Group (BABA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading

