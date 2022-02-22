Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BIRD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.