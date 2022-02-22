Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $12,592,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.