Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.580 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

