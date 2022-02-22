Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAMC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

