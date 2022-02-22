Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Altium stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Altium has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.11.
Altium Company Profile
