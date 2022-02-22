Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,357 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 197,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

