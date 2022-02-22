Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3,412.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,862. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

