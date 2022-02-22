Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UI traded down $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.79 and its 200 day moving average is $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

UI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

