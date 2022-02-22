Ambassador Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRLV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

