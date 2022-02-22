Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of Ambu A/S stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.