AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.