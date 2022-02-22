AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after acquiring an additional 423,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,893,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,066,867. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

