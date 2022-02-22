Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $294.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

