America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATAX opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATAX shares. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

