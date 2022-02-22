American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.79

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $853.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.