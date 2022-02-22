Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ATLO opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ames National by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

