AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.22. 777,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMETEK by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

