Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 206,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,623.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

