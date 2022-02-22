Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.