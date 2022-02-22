Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report sales of $183.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $184.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $152.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $753.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $756.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

