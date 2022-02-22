Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. Western Union also reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 191.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

