Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.25). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aterian by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

