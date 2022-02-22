Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Brokerages predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $39.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $39.08 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $162.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AXTI opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

