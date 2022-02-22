Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.31 Million

Brokerages predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $123.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.23 million to $124.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $510.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $535.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $552.96 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $593.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 810,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

